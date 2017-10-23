Warwick woman wins prestigious award

RURAL WOMAN: Laura Babington after receiving her awards in Emerald last Friday night.

WARWICK businesswoman Laura Babington has been named the Young Rural Woman of the Year at a gala event in Emerald at the weekend.

Mrs Babington took out the award at the annual conference for the Queensland Rural, Regional and Remote Women's Network.

Mrs Babington said she was shocked when her name was called out.

"I was up against two other finalists who were also very worthy contenders and I was very happy to receive the award,” she said.

"The selection process in getting to the finalist stage was quite lengthy and there were several other applicants who did not make it as finalists.”

Mrs Babington said the evening was attended by 140 guests.

"It's a great honour to be recognised for my achievements to date by such a notable organisation,” she said.

"The main prize was a lovely string of pearls with matching bracelet and earrings donated by Panda Pearls in Brisbane.

"I also received a book entitled Small Company Big Business written by a previous QRRRWN Woman of the Year and a glass trophy and some gorgeous flowers.”

Mrs Babington said she heard about the organisation from a client earlier in the year and joined their ranks.

"It's a positive and beneficial thing to be involved in as many networks as you can,” she said.

"You never know who you might meet or what opportunities will arise if you surround yourself with like-minded people and people from all walks of life.

Currently Mrs Babington, owner of Warwick business Condamine Accountants, is involved with Rotary, the Warwick Chamber of Commerce, Warwick Horticultural Society and is treasurer of both the Warwick Rose Squash Club and the Warwick Art Gallery committee.

In 2016, she was awarded the certificate of merit from the Downs Region Women in Business.

To be included for selection for the QRRRWN awards Mrs Babington had to provide the judging panel with an in-depth summary about her life and work, including major achievements in business, where she had demonstrated outstanding leaderships, her future vision and obstacles faced along the way.

Mrs Babington said being involved with the local and wider community was about brand building.

"Hopefully it demonstrates to other young business owners that it is possible to achieve your goals if you work hard and put the time and effort in,” she said.