Warwick women speak at inspiring local event

WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP: Warwick consultant Kathryn Walton, and Catherine Travers from Condamine Headwaters, are jointly hosting the Warwick Women Mentors dinner at Belle Vue Cafe next Friday.

FINDING the passion to overcome a challenge is at the core of the Warwick Women Mentors Dinner set to inspire young women.

Local consultant Kathryn Walton and Catherine Travers from Condamine Headwaters Landcare will host the event at Belle Vue Cafe next Friday night for Queensland Women's Week.

Ms Walton said a handful of local women would be talking about their own experiences in the workforce, with the hope of inspiring young women to achieve their goals.

"We'll have a number of speakers talking about some of the challenges they've had and how they've overcome them, as well as some of the issues about why female leadership is so important,” she said.

"As our speakers we'll have Mayor Tracy Dobie, Warwick Chamber of Commerce president Julia Keogh, Kaitlin Matthews who is a 25-year-old engineer who grew up here, Jessica Carey from JC's Inspirational Hair and Bunnings store manager Deb Stevens.

"They represent the different sectors of our community and come from different walks of life so we think they will bring their own unique experience to the table for an interesting evening.

"Though our target audience is young women, 15 to 18, who are maybe considering career paths, the issues are relevant to women of all ages.

"It's also important to involve men in these discussions so they are welcome to come, even if they're a parent bringing along a young woman.”

Ms Walton said she was pleased to present the event to help young Warwick women kick their goals.

"Most of the cost is covered by a Queensland Government grant and we're asking for a small contribution,” she said.

"Tickets are $10 per person but if anyone has trouble paying that they just need to contact me or Cath.

"We don't want to exclude anyone from coming just because of their financial circumstance, and we'll give away some free tickets.”

Fifty seats are available - to register, go to trybooking.com/ORDG.

Diners are asked to arrive at 5.45 for a 6pm start and 9pm finish.

For more email officechlg@gmail.com or phone 0455992419.