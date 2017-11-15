Warwick Work for the Dole activity to close

WARWICK'S Work for the Dole participants will lose one of their WFD options today as the Recycled Woodwork activity closes down.

The activity has been running out of the Warwick Redbacks clubhouse in Jackie Howe Drive for 12 months and supervisor Donna Page said she was sad to see it close.

"Hopefully the closure won't be for too long and we'll be back in the new year,” she said.

"I understand there will be a few changes to the program so there's a good chance we'll be back in a new format.”

Mrs Page said the participants using the program would miss the program as well.

"They've got a lot out of this activity,” she said.

"A whole range of new skills, including working with wood and tools, sales , marketing, promotion, teamwork and working with customers to develop designs and make to order.”

Over 50 Warwick Work for the Dole participants have used the program in 2017 and were trained to produce various products including dog kennels, toy boxes, play tables, tool boxes and much more.

These products were then sold in the shop at the activity venue in Jackie Howe Drive.

The program participants will now attend other activities or courses in order to complete their allotted six months of Work for the Dole.

"We're sad to be finishing, but very much looking forward to next year and many more positive outcome from the programs,” Mrs Page said.

"Huge thanks to Killarney Pineflex for all of their great support throughout the year.”

The programs are run by not-for-profit organisation Brighter Futures Lending Hands and their Work for the Dole manager Ken Montgomery said they had made the decision to wind up the activity a little earlier this year.

"With Christmas coming up and a downturn in numbers taking part in this activity, we've decided to finish up now,” he said.

"These programs generally run for around six months then close for a little while then start up again.

"There are various activities in Warwick available to Work for the Dole participants and there just isn't the need to continue this one right now.”

Mr Montgomery said the idea behind the program was to arm jobseekers with a range of skills.

"The point is to get people back into the workforce as soon as possible,” he said.

"So there is a definite need for skill-based activities like this that people will benefit from.”