Warwick yogi helps to Share the Dignity

10th Aug 2017 5:00 AM

STRONGER TOGETHER: Kate Collins will unite Warwick through yoga for Share the Dignity.
STRONGER TOGETHER: Kate Collins will unite Warwick through yoga for Share the Dignity. Elyse Wurm

AFTER two years of running KooYoga yoga studio in Warwick, Kate Collins is rolling up her mat and moving to Brisbane.

At her last session in Warwick she will be running a class for Yoga4Dignity, a national event running as part of the Share the Dignity campaign.

"It's the perfect way to give back to the community, help those in need and say goodbye," Ms Collins said.

Relocating to be closer to family, Ms Collins hopes to start a studio in her new city.

She said the Share the Dignity cause struck home as she had previously struggled to afford "expensive" items.

"I can't think of anything worse than being a woman and not having access to basic sanitary items, even soap and underwear let alone sanitary items we need," she said.

"I think we can raise awareness about that and help as many people as we can."

Share the Dignity is a national initiative striving to provide sanitary items to Australian homeless women and those in domestic violence shelters.

Bringing women together in support of the cause, Yoga4Dignity aims to gather 48,000 women to practice yoga on September 2. The 48,000 represents the number of women who are homeless in Australia.

Ms Collins said she had been involved in collecting sanitary items for the campaign but this would be the first time her yoga practice would be used to offer support.

The principles of yoga align well with the campaign message.

"The word yoga translates as union and it's very much about honouring everybody from every walk of life exactly the same," she said.

"There's this stigma on homeless people but really they're human beings having a rough experience."

Men and women can take part in the beginner-friendly class.

It will cost $20 at a location yet to be decided.

Register interest on the KooYoga Yoga For Dignity Warwick event on Facebook and purchase a ticket by visiting sharethe

 

dignity.com.au.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  kate collins kooyoga share the dignity warwick community yoga 4 dignity

