Warwick youngsters awarded for recycling innovation

WASTE NOT: Southern Downs students were taught the importance of recycling.

THE future is green on the Southern Downs where youngsters have came up with innovative ideas to keep our region sustainable.

As part of Southern Downs Regional Council's National Recycling Week celebrations, Warwick students were invited to come up with ideas to name the Southern Downs waste and recycling hero.

While there were many choices to pick from, SDRC councillors and CEO Dave Burges ultimately chose Applethorpe State School year two student Levi Morello's "Sort-It Sally" last week.

Councillor Stephen Tancred said the competition proved to be a great way to teach kids about minimising waste generation and improving recycling.

"Initiatives like these are a great way to remind the community how they can help preserve our environment," Cr Tancred said.

"Learning how to recycle and care for our environment is an essential life skill. It can start from a very young age and Southern Downs students are well on the way."

Winners received prizes including worm farms, reusable sandwich container, mini wheelie

bins, pencils and a cardboard recycling truck.

National Recycling Week ran from November 9-15.

Other winners included:

Kindy

Winner: Madison Bond - Goodstart Percy St

Highly Commended: Tessa King - Goodstart Percy St

Prep/Grade 1:

Winner: Isaac Giacosa - Applethorpe State School

Grades 2/3/4

Winner: Isabella Wolski - - Allora State School.

Highly Commended: Sasha Mapes - Yangan State School

Grades 5/6

Winner: Indiana Kelly - Applethorpe State School

Highly Commended: Harlen McBean - Applethorpe State School

.