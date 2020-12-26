Warwick youngsters awarded for recycling innovation
THE future is green on the Southern Downs where youngsters have came up with innovative ideas to keep our region sustainable.
As part of Southern Downs Regional Council's National Recycling Week celebrations, Warwick students were invited to come up with ideas to name the Southern Downs waste and recycling hero.
While there were many choices to pick from, SDRC councillors and CEO Dave Burges ultimately chose Applethorpe State School year two student Levi Morello's "Sort-It Sally" last week.
Councillor Stephen Tancred said the competition proved to be a great way to teach kids about minimising waste generation and improving recycling.
"Initiatives like these are a great way to remind the community how they can help preserve our environment," Cr Tancred said.
"Learning how to recycle and care for our environment is an essential life skill. It can start from a very young age and Southern Downs students are well on the way."
Winners received prizes including worm farms, reusable sandwich container, mini wheelie
bins, pencils and a cardboard recycling truck.
National Recycling Week ran from November 9-15.
Other winners included:
Kindy
Winner: Madison Bond - Goodstart Percy St
Highly Commended: Tessa King - Goodstart Percy St
Prep/Grade 1:
Winner: Isaac Giacosa - Applethorpe State School
Grades 2/3/4
Winner: Isabella Wolski - - Allora State School.
Highly Commended: Sasha Mapes - Yangan State School
Grades 5/6
Winner: Indiana Kelly - Applethorpe State School
Highly Commended: Harlen McBean - Applethorpe State School
.