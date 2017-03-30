23°
Warwick youth call for boost to work and play

Sophie Lester
| 30th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
OUR FUTURE: Scots PGC College Year 11 students Toby Gilmore, Tom Winter, Bridget Hegerty, Sophie Osborn and Paean Sarkar.
OUR FUTURE: Scots PGC College Year 11 students Toby Gilmore, Tom Winter, Bridget Hegerty, Sophie Osborn and Paean Sarkar.

WARWICK youth named jobs and social activities among the top priorities to help them and their peers thrive in the Rose City.

The Daily News sat down with Scots PGC students Bridget Hegerty, Paean Sarkar, Sophie Osborn, Toby Gilmore and Tom Winter yesterday to talk about National Youth Week which kicks off tomorrow.

The Year 11 students said a schools-based program could help address a highly competitive field for employment for teens in the Rose City.

"There's a lot of competition for jobs because there's not a lot going,” Sophie said.

"There are only a few places you can get them and even then it may not lead to opportunities to move forward from there.”

"I think maybe having a program that is based in Warwick schools that could help more students get work experience would be a bonus,” Bridget said.

"As far as I know there's nothing like that and having something in all the schools would be a huge benefit for helping people find a job.”

The teens said they would welcome more collaborative social events between Warwick schools.

"I think, while we're teenagers at least, there needs to be more activities for youth that all schools can be involved in,” Sophie said.

"It would be cool to have more interschool competitions for sport or music or socials where we can be social with kids from other schools.”

"I'm interested in music and I think it would be good to have a music camp that some other places have, or even a more regular open mic night, where all of the schools can get involved,” Paean said.

"I agree it would be beneficial to have events for more people in our age group,” Bridget said.

"I think it would mean more people knew each other and were getting involved in the community.

"Something like the colour run that had been planned but never eventuated would be great for people our age who are active.

"The movies is another place a lot of people our age hang out so maybe something like setting up an outdoor cinema in Leslie Park could help.”

"One of the things my mates and I like doing sometimes is grabbing a chocolate milk,” Tom said.

"We do sometimes hang out at places like the food court or Cafe Jacqui's but it would be good to have a more dedicated space for young people, like a milk bar.”

Despite being aware of some of the problems for regional youth, the Scots PGC students said they were still hopeful for the future.

"I think we're aware of more things and raising awareness of more things than in the past,” Paean said.

"Yeah, I'd say we're more open to different things and we're more educated on certain things,” Bridget said.

"Like sexism and racism now are not such huge problems because we've become more aware of them.

"I think we also like getting involved with helping others, like with Riding for the Disabled and SONY Camp.”

Tom said the openness of his generation came from interconnection in the digital age.

"I think it does come from the connectedness,” he said.

"More and more, I think we're taking advantage of that too.

"One of our major industries is transport and it helps connect Warwick consumers and producers with Brisbane and the Gold Coast.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  national youth week scots pgc college southern downs regional council warwick community

Warwick youth call for boost to work and play

OUR FUTURE: Scots PGC College Year 11 students Toby Gilmore, Tom Winter, Bridget Hegerty, Sophie Osborn and Paean Sarkar.

Jobs, social activities among top priorities for Rose City teens

