Warwick’s $140K bid to boost domestic tourism

THE Warwick Chamber of Commerce is gunning to give one of the town’s largest artistic pieces an augmentation worth over $100,000 in a bid to boost tourism.

The Horsepower Sculpture in Queens Park, designed by late artist and community figure John Simpson, was unveiled in June 2019 and depicts Warwick’s rich agricultural and equine history.

Chamber of Commerce vice president Julia Keogh said the developments had already been in the works for years.

“In a nutshell, (the sculpture) is to have a fully automated laser lights show that runs for about half an hour every night, and an audio component sharing stories from our rich equine industry,” Ms Keogh said.

“It was always John (Simpson)’s vision that the Chamber continue on with his desire to continually change and add value to our incredible sculpture.”

Ms Keogh added that generating tourism revenue within Warwick was another driving force behind the development.

“We have a lot of traffic coming through, but we need people to actually stop and wander around the park and want to see more of Warwick itself,” she said.

“It’s going to cost around $140,000 – we consider that to be a fairly large sum of money to be spending on a project, but the return benefits we could see would be out of this world.

“Anything that we as the Chamber can do to increase the marketability of our region, especially as coronavirus restrictions continue to lift, is something we’re very keen on.”

The project’s manager Henry Osiecki said he would be taking his experience from the first stage of the sculpture’s development and his passion for Warwick’s history into this second phase.

“This vision is the same that John had when he was alive, and now we have a group of people here who are ready to take that to where it needs to go,” Mr Osiecki said.

“We have a unique structure that no one else in the world has, and people will come to see uniqueness, which having a light show will only enhance.

“With international borders locked, we have the opportunity for Australians to find Australia, and we should be ready for Warwick to become a destination.”

The Chamber of Commerce’s recently elected president Tracy Dobie agreed that the project would be a worthy tourism investment, but cautioned that funding remained an issue.

“Warwick has so much to offer with history, heritage, and all the happenings that are here all the time with sports tourism and the many facilities we have around the region,” Mrs Dobie said.

“The sculpture would be one of the huge attractions to visit (Warwick), but is also for our own residents to get out and about and appreciate.

“The proposal went to (Southern Downs Regional Council) last year for funding, however the budget hasn’t been approved yet. If it doesn’t come from there, we will looking for other funding opportunities.”

Ms Keogh agreed that the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on the region had cast doubt over the sculpture receiving government funding in the near future.

“The Chamber is voluntary and not-for-profit, so we need to make sure that any project we do is sustainable not only financially but environmentally,” Ms Keogh said.

“We’re of course coming out of the protracted drought, we’ve had bushfires, and now the coronavirus, so we do need to be focusing on that economic recovery.

“However, we do believe that this is something that will bring a great deal of value to the community and its visitors.”