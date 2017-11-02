Warwick's answers to unplanned preganancies

Warwick Friendly Societies pharmacist Rowena O'Dea says plenty of options are available to avoid unplanned pregnancies.

NEW research has uncovered that more than 60percent of women aged between 18-27 would find an unplanned pregnancy more stressful than losing their job, losing all their savings or breaking up with their partner.

Of the same women almost one in five had experienced an unplanned pregnancy and experts believe this may highlight the need for more education around the contraception choice.

Warwick Friendly Societies pharmacist Rowena O'Dea said the plenty of contraceptive options were available for women.

"It comes down to what is right for each individual,” she said.

"The improvements in contraception over the last 20 years have been great.”

Mrs O'Dea said education surrounding contraception varied from school to home and peer advice.

"I don't know what they're teaching at schools these days, but there's always the family doctor to turn to if needed,” she said.

"Pharmacists are always available to chat to as well, and we usually offer to talk about the products, especially if it's a first time or a new product.”

Mrs O'Dea said she thought women may seek out other methods of education as well.

"There's always Google, which adds a level of privacy to what might be a potentially embarrassing subject for some,” she said.

"But like peer advice and possibly advice from a parent or guardian, it may not always be completely accurate.

"Talk to someone who can help you pick what is best for you.”

Mrs O'Dea said there was no doubt an unplanned pregnancy would be stressful.

"But there's no need to get to that point, if you're taking the right precautions,” she said.

"It's a preventable situation and with all the options available shouldn't become an issue.”

Rebecca Green, 25, said she hadn't experienced an unplanned pregnancy.

"That would be a huge stress,” she said.

"If I fell pregnant at the moment, I wouldn't be disappointed but it wouldn't be ideal.

"It would be an emotional and stressful time.”

Miss Green said she had other priorities at the present time.

"There are so many things I want to do first,” she said.

"I'm studying nursing, I'm paying off a house, and I want travel and live overseas.”

Two years ago, Miss Green had a contraceptive implant inserted into her arm.

"The Implanon device is designed to prevent pregnancy for around three years,” she said.

"You don't even have to think about it.

"But for me, there have been a few issues in the last twelve months - soreness and lumps, so I decided to get it removed.

"I'm not in a relationship at the moment but I'm unprotected so contraception is something I'm going to have think about in the future.”

The national survey of 1,000 Australian women aged 18-27 years, conducted by Galaxy Research and commissioned by MSD Australia.

The surveyed participants said that they expected their contraception to provide:

Peace of mind - 77percent

Control - 65percent

A sense of security - 63percent

Reassurance - 60percent

In assessing contraceptive usage, the pill (69percent), condoms (66percent), and the morning after pill (31percent) were the most common forms of contraception used in young women. Just 14percent have used a contraceptive implant, 6percent a contraceptive injection, 3percent an intrauterine device, 1percent a contraceptive ring and less than 1percent a diaphragm.

Over half (53percent) of women wish they knew more about contraception options available to them and the majority (80percent) would like their GP to recommend a contraception option based on their lifestyle.