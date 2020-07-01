Warwick’s best sparky announced … with ‘shock’ twist

CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE: Warwick’s best electricians, Shane Roberts and Matt Watts from Nexus Electrical.

CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE: Warwick’s best electricians, Shane Roberts and Matt Watts from Nexus Electrical.

SPARKS flew between Warwick and Nexus Electrical when readers of the Daily News voted overwhelmingly in favour of founder Shane Roberts and employee Matt Watts as Warwick’s best electricians.

Despite having the ideal name for the job, Mr Watts declined to take the top spot alone, claiming he owed his success as a sparky to his boss and mentor, “the hardest working sparky I’ve ever known”.

“He deserves it more than I do,” Mr Watts said.

“Out of all of the sparkies I have worked with, he’s the fastest and the neatest.”

Mr Roberts came in with 23 per cent of the total vote, just 2 per cent shy of Mr Watts, who suspected his family may have something to do with the accolade.

Together, the pair have tackled everything from solar power to airconditioning, crawling on their stomachs through tight spaces and holding their breath when it came to sewage work.

“It’s one thing to drive past (the smell), but it’s another thing to be in it,” Mr Watts said.

“It’s the worst smell you can imagine.”

Regardless of the challenges, Mr Watts said he’s thankful to Mr Roberts for giving him the opportunity to try new things and expand his skill set.

“I’ve learned so much since starting with (Shane), I’m able to do so much more now,” he said.

“It helps you grow.

“If you’re stuck doing the same thing day in and day out you’re not going to get anywhere.”

Mr Roberts started Nexus Electrical in 2017 and said he’s been run off his feet ever since, with consistent demand for electrical work within and outside of the Warwick town centre.

“It’s been flat out,” he said.

“As we were getting busier and getting more customers, (Matt) hit us up, and he seemed like a good young fella, eager to learn.”

Readers praised the team for their friendly service with a professional approach, commenting that they always completed top jobs, with top service.