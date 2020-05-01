WARWICK’S BEST TAKEWAY: Winner revealed

WARWICK’S BEST TAKEAWAY: The title goes to Bluebird Kitchen and Smokehouse.

IT’S been a tough transition to just takeaway for a lot of Warwick restaurants but creativity is the key to ensuring a customer’s return, according to Bluebird Kitchen and Smokehouse owner, Jim Osborn.

The winner of Warwick’s best takeaway as voted by the public, Mr Osborn said it felt great to be rewarded by his supportive customers.

“They’ve really helped us get through these trying times,” he said.

“I think by doing more takeaway we’ve found a whole new group of people, there’s been a lot of new faces coming through.”

The Kitchen and Smokehouse located on Palmerin St serves up American style wood smoked BBQ, coffee and sweet treats for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

After the loss of their competitive BBQ season and income from catering functions, Mr Obsorn who runs the restaurant with his wife Katie, said the time to focus on just the restaurant has paid off.

“People are bored so we’ve tried to offer a good variation of things on special and that’s allowed us to be creative everyday,” he said.

“Our social media posts have been a big part of it, people like to feel involved in what we’re doing.”

The mastermind behind the restaurant’s daily lunch and dinner specials often selling out within the hour, said the key to his creations is actually a lack of preparation.

TOP FEED: One of the restaurant’s popular daily lunch specials.

“A lot of it is, wake up and decide the specials, we’ve been trying to focus on using what's available locally to us to try keep the cost down and pass that on to the customers,” he said.

“We try to remain consistent, efficient and make sure they aren’t just getting the same old, same old.”

Mr Osborn believes COVID-19 will change the way a lot of dining businesses operate.

“We’ve been thinking about how we can create a hybrid of what we were before COVID-19 and what we’ll be after as it goes back to normal,” he said.

“And hopefully we will be able to be a better restaurant for it.”

TOP TAKEAWAY: Jim Osborn implemented a new ‘Pigeon Hole’ for contactless pick up of takeaway.