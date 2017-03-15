27°
Warwick's Bunnings design is being kept secret

Sonja Koremans | 15th Mar 2017 7:24 AM
Construction of the new Bunnings Warehouse at Bundamba is nearing completion.
Construction of the new Bunnings Warehouse at Bundamba is nearing completion.

BUNNINGS Group will wait for the outcome of court action against its proposed warehouse in Warwick before revealing the design of the store.

New Bunnings stores in capital cities have a sleek, modern design, but the retailer has indicated the Warwick store will be built with a more traditional style, if it goes ahead.

Bunnings was due to start the construction of its new shop this year, but a legal appeal against Bunnings Group and Southern Downs Regional Council in the Planning and Environment Court of Queensland has put its plan on hold. Bunnings said it was looking forward to bringing a bigger and better store to Warwick.

