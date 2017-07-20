Warwick's colourful characters unveiled

VISITORS to the Jumpers and Jazz in July Festival will be treated to yarns of a different kind this weekend.

Renowned Warwick poet Marco Gliori is hosting the Welcome to Warwick Poets' Breakfast at Kings Theatre on Sunday, July 23, from 7.30am.

Mr Gliori is one of the country's most entertaining poets and storytellers, and promises a comical and inspirational look at our cosy community and colourful characters.

"There's lots of comedy in this show,” he said.

"And lots of stories about Warwick and its characters that people from out of town won't have heard.

"Because I grew up here I've collected these tales over the years - about these colourful Warwick legends, the pig and calf sale and - instead of the Geebung Polo Club - they might be lucky enough to hear the one about the G-string polocrosse club.”

Mr Gliori said the Poets' Breakfast was a Jumpers and Jazz fixture a few years back.

"I'm bringing it back this year,” he said.

"One thing people love doing is rugging up, lighting a fire and telling stories.

"People might think, what does poetry have to do with Jumpers and Jazz, but there's knitting, wool, and I'm spinning some yarns.”

The audience can expect several courses of storytelling served with a hot buffet breakfast and musical accompaniment from Warwick musician Phil Vellacott.

Tickets are $35 each and available from the Warwick Memorial RSL Club by phoning 46611229. Bookings are essential.

"Come along and warm your soul with a good belly laugh,” Mr Gliori said.