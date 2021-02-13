WARWICK’S FUTURE: 2021 school leaders revealed

SCHOOL LEADERS: Warwick's school captains, leaders and representatives have revealed their hopes for 2021.

SCHOOL LEADERS: Warwick's school captains, leaders and representatives have revealed their hopes for 2021.

School leaders across Warwick have sat down with the Warwick Daily News to reveal their biggest goals this year, the importance of youth having a voice and more:

ASSUMPTION COLLEGE LEADERS 2021: Faith and Social Justice leader Lauren Hutchinson, Cultural Leader Deiv Sorono, Sports Leader Lillee Clarke and Academic and IT Leader, Matthew Higgins.

ASSUMPTION COLLEGE

At Assumption College, inclusivity and ownership would be the main aims for Faith and Social Justice leader Lauren Hutchinson, Academic and IT leader Matthew Higgins, Cultural leader Deiv Sorono, and Sports Captain Lillie Clarke.

Deiv, who stood up for the position despite apprehension, hoped she could lead by example this year.

“For me personally, I wasn’t going to go for it because I was super nervous, but I thought it was important to show I am capable and hopefully I can inspire others who don’t involve themselves in these types of activities,” she said.

Her story tied in perfectly with Lauren’s own mission to remove the stigma of mental health and pressures.

“I would like everyone to feel comfortable expressing their stresses and worries and anxiety because I know it can be really damaging and I would like everyone here (to) feel safe and supported,” she said.

Matthew hoped to see initiatives like the newly instated student representative council give students a say.

“I think the student representative council is really good and will help the student body feel like they have a voice and help younger students get involved with leadership,” he said.

“I want people to have an ownership over how they improve the school.”

That ownership could even be expressed through sport and fun like Lillee hoped to bring.

“I would like to see everyone participate more in sports and enjoy life at the college,” she said.

“I want to make sure everyone has a go and there are more sports available to everyone.”

SCOTS SPIRIT: Scots PGC captains Will Gilmore, vice-captain Darcy Brennan, captain Felicity Sellick and vice captain Lucy Jackson.

SCOTS PGC

Spirit would be the key word for Scots PGC captainsWill Gilmore and Felicity Sellick and vice-captains Lucy Jackson and Darcy Brennan.

With the four leaders starting their schooling journey at various stages from prep to year 11, each had a unique approach to leadership.

Will wanted to “give back to a school that’s given so much” to him.

“I wanted to be a leader because I’ve been here for so long and have seen the school change over time, and I think I can help it go forward in the right direction,” he said.

Felicity wanted to bolster relationships with younger students.

“I admired the leaders and now I want to be that person other people can look up to,” she said.

It was that supportive nature across grades Lucy also wanted to foster.

“Scots has a great community so I wanted to be the type of person that could help nurture that community and keep it the way it is,” she said.

“The community is what makes Scots the school it is.”

Last night’s basketball game would even be the first step in encouraging others, according to Inverell border Darcy.

“We want to encourage others to attend all events, whether that be rugby, swimming on the weekends, we still want students who are not there attending to be there to support,” he said.

“That’s what the theme of spirit means.”

TIGHT-KNIT 10: SOTE Year 12 representatives Lee Tuvukica, Nicole Alcock, Katie Hughes, and Cormac Doolan.

SCHOOL OF TOTAL EDUCATION (SOTE)

There may only be 10 students in their Year 12 cohort, but that isn’t stopping SOTE representatives Katie Hughes, Nicole Alcock, Lee Tuvukica, and Cormac Doolan from big dreams in 2021.

Hitting the books and graduating would be Lee’s main goal this year.

“I just to focus on my studies and better myself,” he said.

For Katie, studying came with an equal dose of celebration.

“I want to create the idea you can still have fun when in Year 12, it’s not just depressing school work all the time,” she said.

“I want to have fun with the classes since it’s the last year we’ll all be in one big group.”

Nicole agreed it would be bittersweet to leave behind the close ties made.

“Being a small school is very handy,” she said.

“Everyone is willing to help and be there for each other.”

But new initiatives to strengthen schoolwide spirit like interacting with the Year 7 class would only leave behind a stronger future, said Cormac.

“The new Year 7s, we’ve already been reaching out to them, so they know they’ve got someone to come to,” he said.

CHANGES AHEAD: Warwick Christian College leaders (back) Summer Wilton, Angela Harm, (middle) Hannah Grava, Makayla Reeves, Kelleeann Day, Eduarda Ferreira with (front) primary leaders Sam Nicholls, Victoria Quaquack, Ilaitia Vula, and Alison Hughes.

WARWICK CHRISTIAN COLLEGE

For the first time, prefects have been introduced at Warwick Christian College to give students a sense of responsibility and ownership.

Prefects Summer Wilton, Kelleeann Day, Makayla Reeves, Eduarda Ferriera, and Hannah Grava will join captain Angela Harm in leading the school.

Primary captains Victoria Quaquack and Sam Nicholls and vice-captains Ilaitia Vula and Alison Hughes would also be instrumental forces of change.

Being a supportive community was a priority for many of the leaders.

“I want to encourage kids to do their best and be motivating,” Kelleeann said.

“Encouraging and letting kids be themselves, not scared to be who they are, is something I’d like to see,” Summer said.

“I want to be there if kids feel like they can’t speak to teachers, they know they can come and see one of us, they don’t have to keep it to themselves,” Eduarda said.

ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES: Vice-captains Matthew Strom and Bridget Noble with Principal Joy Craig and captains Faith Jones and Angus Ridley.

WARWICK HIGH STATE SCHOOL

Nothing is stopping WSHS leaders from grabbing 2021 with both hands.

Inspired by 2020 leaders, captain Faith Jones hoped to implement the initiatives they couldn’t as well as kickstart her own.

“ (Covid’s) made us see if there’s an opportunity we need to grab it up first,” she said.

“If the school community is given an opportunity, we have to give it a go for us and the rest of our peers.”

One of these goals would be launching new programs to bridge a gap between junior and senior schools, said vice-captain Bridget Noble.

“We want to give them a familiar face because high school is pretty daunting when you starting out, but this way they know they can always come to us,” she said.

Student representative councils and Southern Downs Youth Council involvement would also be a goal for the leadership team, according to captain Angus Ridley.

“I was just really keen to have a say in our school and make a difference in any way I could,” he said.

“Working with a team is also better than working alone.”

Vice-captain Matthew Strom said becoming part of the wider community was also important.

“I’ve taken part in every opportunity I could and saw this as another way of giving back to school community and broader community,” he said.

“My goal is to try and get out there and participate in as many things as possible and Warwick High has so many opportunities for us to do that.”