WARWICK'S GOT TALENT: The search begins

Jonno Colfs
| 9th Mar 2017 4:29 PM
STRUT YOUR STUFF: Nathanial Leigh is going to find out if Warwick's Got Talent.
STRUT YOUR STUFF: Nathanial Leigh is going to find out if Warwick's Got Talent. Jonno Colfs

HAS Warwick got talent? That's the question one man is asking.

Warwick man Nathanial Leigh is the brains behind Warwick's Got Talent, a event being organised to showcase the talent on the Southern Downs.

Mr Leigh said it was a great opportunity for the talent in the region to get up on stage and be seen.

"Rather than having kids running around with nothing to do or turning to drugs and alcohol, here's an opportunity to put their talent to a more positive use,” he said.

"It's going to be a lot of fun and I can't wait to see what Warwick has to offer.”

The event will be held at the St Mary's Hall in Wood St on August 12 from 6-10pm.

Auditions will be held in July.

"Entry forms will be available for download on the Warwick's Got Talent Facebook page by the end of March, so make sure you jump on and like the page,” Mr Leigh said.

"Just like the TV show, we're looking for performers of all types.

"Singers, musicians, bands, jugglers, comedians, poets, magicians, anything.”

Mr Leigh has already secured more than $1000 in sponsorship for the event with more to come and this means there will be some excellent prizes on offer.

"The local business community has been great so far. People love the idea and are getting right behind it,” Mr Leigh said.

"There will be three categories, primary, secondary and open, and I'm looking forward to seeing as many people audition as possible.

"There will be local identities on hand at the auditions and judging on the night as well.”

Mr Leigh said he knew of some very talented people in Warwick.

"I've seen people performing on Facebook videos and some of it is amazing,” he said.

Mr Leigh said any proceeds from the event would go to the Australian Anti Ice Campaign.

"We're charging a $10 audition fee for groups, $5 for individuals and $10 entry for spectators on the night,” he said.

"We'll have food and drinks available and hopefully a local group can help out with that.

"All we need is the talent of Warwick to stand up and show us what they've got.”

Mr Leigh is heavily involved with the Australian Anti Ice Campaign and the Red Frog crew, who look after schoolies every year on the Gold Coast.

Mr Leigh said any help would be much appreciated.

"If local businesses want to come on board with sponsorship of some form, that would be greatly appreciated,” he said.

"We'll also need some volunteers to help out at the auditions and on the night.

"And I have to say a big thank-you to Donna Coleman who is assisting me and St Mary's and Father Franco for their generosity.”

For more information you can call Mr Leigh on 0481250828 or visit the Warwick's Got Talent Facebook page.

And if you know someone talented who could blow everyone away, give them a nudge and get them to the auditions.

Show us your talent Warwick.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick community whatson

Autumn inspiration awaits at open gardens

Have you got what it takes?

