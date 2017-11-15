Warwick's harness meet lands huge coup

Darling Downs Harness Racing Club president Anthony Collins and Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant at Allman Park with the Warwick Pacing Cup.

Darling Downs Harness Racing Club president Anthony Collins and Warwick Turf Club president Phil Grant at Allman Park with the Warwick Pacing Cup. Sean Teuma

WARWICK'S once-a-year harness meeting at Allman Park has been bolstered by huge news.

Garrard's Horse and Hound, a renowned supplier of gear in the industry, have once again come aboard for the Warwick Pacing Cup program on December 9.

As well as holding naming rights of the feature meeting, Garrard's will provide a sponsor's fee for the Pacing Cup winner to Changeover, a champion New Zealand standardbred now residing in Queensland.

Changeover had a distinguished career across the ditch, including winning the 2008 New Zealand Cup, six group ones and over $2.4 million in prizemoney.

Darling Downs Harness Racing Club president Anthony Collins says the news is big for the signature race.

"Having the service to Changeover is a big coup for the club,” Collins said.

"He's relatively new to Queensland in his first season, and is from the same sire as Courage Under Fire.

"He is now standing at Burwood Stud at Pittsworth for $2200, and is a real champion of the sport.

"Chris Garrard is a fantastic supporter of grassroots racing right across Australia,” he said.

"To have a big name associated with our Cup is huge.”

The six-race card promises no shortage of thrilling on-course action, headlined by the $5450 Pacing Cup, and the marathon 2950-metre trotters handicap.

"The distance race of the program promises to be a real spectacle,” Collins said.

"Horses will start in the back straight before passing the post and completing a full circuit.

"It's the first running of the race, and we've already recieved a bit of interest from trotting trainers, so we're hopeful of achieving a capacity field.”

The Garrard's Warwick Pacing Cup will be held on Saturday 9 December at Allman Park.

Gates for the six-race program open at 11am, with kids entertainment, bookmakers, UBET facilities, food and drink all available.

Admission is $15, with pavillion bookings available by calling Kristen on 0414 899 854.