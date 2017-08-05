Warwick's hidden treasure opens

Kerry-Ann Brennan is proud to announce Warwick's newest bohemian op shop, Hidden Treasures, is open for business.

WARWICK has a brand new option for op shop lovers.

Hidden Treasures, a Bohemian seconds store opened this week at 74 Grafton St.

The business in owned by Drug Arm and will act as a source of funding for the organisation as the need for their services increases in the region.

Warwick woman Kerry-Ann Brennan was brought on to renovate and refurbish the old Drug Arm consulting rooms in Grafton St and set up the chic new store.

"When the Drug Arm consulting rooms moved to their new premises in Wood St a few months ago, the decision was made to hang on to this property and use it for an op shop,” Miss Brennan said.

"Drug Arm have a number of seconds stores in south east Queensland and Warwick is the newest store to be opened to meet the growing needs for funding and assistance in this region.”

Miss Brennan has a background in retail and marketing but more recently turned her own hobby of upcycling and repurposing old wares into a small business.

She said she was happy to be able to be given the opportunity to add a little of her own style in the decoration of Hidden Treasures.

"It was very satisfying to add a quirky feel and some bohemian style to the space,” she said.

"We want this store to be a very friendly community-based shop where anyone can stop by for a cuppa and a chat.”

Most of the wares in the shop have come from donations from the local community.

"We've also been very lucky to get a heap of stock from the Brisbane and Toowoomba Drug Arm stores.

"It's important we source a lot from those metropolitan stores to give Warwick customers some fresh seconds options.

"A lot of the stuff we have here isn't available in Warwick, and has come from the suburban fashion stores, so it's really exciting.”

Hidden Treasures stocks a large range of clothing as well as bric-a-brac, books and homewares.

Miss Brennan spent four weeks renovating the shop prior to opening.

The entire space was repainted and the large stickers were removed from the front windows, allowing a lot more natural light to flood the store.

Miss Brennan encouraged everyone to come along and see the hidden treasures for themselves.

The store is currently open from 9.30am to 3pm Tuesday to Thursday, but will extend to five and a half days a week as more volunteers are found.

Anyone who would like to volunteer in the store is encouraged to see Miss Brennan in store at 74 Grafton St.