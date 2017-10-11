Warwick's huge horse sculpture canters toward production

Debbie Neal, Laureen Vanderwolf, Mavis and John Simpson at a high tea fundraiser hosted by Cafe Jacqui's for the proposed equestrian monument.

FOLLOWING a final push for the required funding and subsequent council approval, Warwick's traffic-stopping horse sculpture is on a countdown to construction.

The monument, which will pay homage to the rich and varied facets of the region's equestrian history has been more than ten years in the making.

The proposed site for the 15 metre high sculpture is at the southern end of Queens Park, on Alice St, in full view of traffic passing through Warwick.

The project's brainchild, former Scots PGC College art teacher John Simpson said he was ecstatic the project was so close to realisation.

"I've had a couple of very worthwhile meetings recently and they've brought the project that much closer to a starting point,” he said.

"Myself and project finance director Henry Osiecki met with Michael Bell, Southern Downs Regional Council manager of community services and major projects.

"The area were the sculpture will sit requires maintenance and refurbishment, which will be financed and undertaken by council and a decision on when that will be done should be made shortly.”

Mr Simpson said he envisioned the area would be an attractive area for visitors and tourists to stop.

"It's easy to see what work needs to be done to accommodate the sculpture,” he said.

"The timber retaining walls on the gardens in the area have rotted away, there's a fair bit of unattractive brickwork and lots of small trees and shrubs that will impede the view of the structure.

"So given that I've now got that council approval, I'm confident they'll find the money to turn it into attractive area for visitors and tourists to stop.”

On Tuesday morning, Cafe Jacqui's hosted a high tea fundraiser for the project which was attended by more than 60 members of the community.

Mr Simpson said he had invited various community groups along.

"It's a wonderful turnout and from what I've seen and heard everyone is excited about the idea and can't wait to see it begin,” he said.

Recently Mr Simpson also met with the local Light Horse executive, the project's consulting engineer Bob Lane, Henry Osiecki and fabricator Peel Tribe to finalise production procedures.

"Full sized drawings of the sculpture were projected onto a screen, fabrication procedures were explained and we obtained final approval from all the icon owners at the final state of design, before we start into cutting the steel,” he said.

"This meeting cleared up a lot of questions surrounding how the work would be done and gave everyone involved a thorough understanding of the sculpture memorial and this northern end of the Southern Downs is going to give citizens and visitors to our beautiful area a mighty powerful welcome.”