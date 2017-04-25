Warwick's illegal dumping grounds 'out of control'

PATHETIC: Warren Pampling and partner Sherrie Taylor discovered the illegal dump on Saturday night.

AFTER stumbling across yet another massive load of illegally dumped tyres, one Warwick resident has had enough.

Four-wheel drive enthusiast Warren Pampling was out in his Nissan Patrol on a favourite bush track on the outskirts of Warwick on Saturday night when he came across about 40 car tyres carelessly discarded in the bush next to the road.

"It's absolutely pathetic," he said.

"And I've had a gutful.

"People who do this sort of thing are the reason landowners are locking four-wheel drivers out."

Mr Pampling said he travelled this particular track quite often.

"I had come through here only a few days before, and the tyres were certainly not here then," he said.

"I was coming along here and spotted them immediately.

"Forty tyres in a pile is a little hard to miss.

"As soon as I saw it I started to lose it, this sh*t makes me so angry."

Mr Pampling said the careless attitude of the perpetrator was a disgrace.

"They have no consideration," he said.

"And obviously no concern or love for our beautiful country.

"These things don't biodegrade in a real hurry.

"You come back in 200 years and these will probably still be here."

Mr Pampling said getting out in his four-wheel drive was like therapy.

"It's kind of like my quiet time," he said.

"I could be sitting at home bored at 2am and I'll just jump in the car and go for a drive and find some bush tracks.

"I love to find those tougher tracks and test myself and the car out.

"There's nothing better than being behind the wheel of a jacked-up four-wheel drive."

Mr Pampling posted about his find on Facebook on Saturday night.

"I was pretty angry," he said. "I just wanted to tell whoever left that mess there to head back out and pick it all up."

The post received an enormous amount of interest, with people from around Warwick commenting on the laziness and disrespect of the tyre dumper.

Others wanted to know the location of the dump to scavenge or salvage the tyres and rims.

The dumped tyres were from varied makes and models of vehicle.

Many commented the tyres were likely dumped due to recycling costs.

Mr Pampling, who has worked at Warwick's Tyrepower store for 10 years, said the business had a tyre removal program.

"Every now and then, a guy comes out to pick up our old tyres and I help load the truck," he said.

Mr Pampling said illegal tyre dumps were littered all around Warwick.

"I could show you about 10 different spots all around town," he said.

"Whoever has done this has done it to avoid a fee."

Tyres can be dropped off at the Warwick Waste Management Facility at a cost. Most tyre businesses in town will also take spare and old tyres at a cost.

Warwick police officer-in-charge Jamie Deacon said illegal tyre dumping was not something generally reported to police.

"It's more of a council issue," he said.

"It's occasionally reported that people get to the dump after it's closed and will just offload the rubbish nearby.

"People have even been known to dump asbestos, which is dangerous. The quantity of tyres you're talking about here, I'd hate to think it would be a local business or wrecker."

When Mr Pampling returned to the dump site on Sunday morning, about half the tyres has already been scavenged or taken.

"People take them to resell or use on bush bashers," he said

Southern Downs Regional Council was approached for comment but did not provide a response by time of print.