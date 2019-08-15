Warwick’s ‘invisible’ housing crisis revealed

HIDDEN SUFFERING: MP Lister said there was a growing number of Warwick residents being left on their own when it came to housing.

HIDDEN SUFFERING: MP Lister said there was a growing number of Warwick residents being left on their own when it came to housing.

ALMOST 25,000 Queenslanders are on the state’s public housing waiting list, as local member reveals the crisis is growing on the Southern Downs.

Member for Southern Downs James Lister, who met with shadow minister for housing Michael Hart on Monday, said residents were finding it increasingly difficult to find housing in the region.

“I’ve heard from local real estate that it’s getting harder and harder secure to public housing, and that those people are being pushed to the private housing sector, which is becoming less stable because of the government’s reforms to tenancy agreements,” he said.

Mr Lister said tenancy reforms had killed the market by making it less incentivising for landlords to rent out property.

“These pressures together mean that there is a housing problem in this neck of the woods and it’s invisible because people couch surf, they live with friends, they live in caravans, and tents and all sorts of things but it’s a big social problem people are reluctant to broadcast,” he said.

Mr Hart said Mr Lister’s statement matched data which showed there wasn’t enough housing available for Queenslanders currently.

“Labor has lost control on public housing,” he said.

“There are 75,000 public houses in Queensland, with 25,000 Queenslanders on the waiting list that means over 30 per cent can’t get into emergency housing.

“It is a major concern, especially coming off COVID-19. Unless you are homeless or suffering domestic violence or something life threatening, you cannot get public housing in QLD anymore.”

Hand for the Homeless: Proceeds from the Hand for the Homeless concert are given to Domestic Violence Action Centre.

But charities across the Rose City tell a different story.

Housing support worker Jackie Doyle, who operates St Vincent’s De Paul’s Cornerstone program, said homelessness, especially that of secondary homelessness like couch-surfing, had always been a prevalent problem for the region.

“There’s always an issue with homelessness in the Southern Downs,” she said.

“There probably may be a little increase, but there is always a need, and usually a reasonably high one.”

Ms Doyle said residents didn’t having to be ‘living rough’ to suffer mentally and financially from insecure housing.

“Everybody wants a secure home,” she said.

“When you’re living with family and friends, no matter how well you get on, it puts a strain on families, especially when there could be two to three generations in one household as well.

“It can easily cause mental health breakdowns, anxiety and depression.”

Meanwhile organisers like the Salvation Army’s core officer captain Richard Hardaker said assistance programs such as JobKeeper had curbed aid outreach.

“We haven’t received many applications for welfare in the last three months, but before coronavirus hit, we were seeing up to five a week,” he said.

“Hopefully that means those programs are working in this area.”

Similarly, Daphne Porter said the Lighthouse Community Centre had seen a “drop off”.

A spokeswoman for the Minister for Housing and Public Works Mick de Brenni said the State Government was continually implementing housing initiatives in light of coronavirus, including a Good Samaritan rental initiative with REIQ offering free or low-cost homes for people who need to escape violence, and $100 million for housing construction to boost supply.