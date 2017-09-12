Warwick's John Eder eyes off world records

FOCUSED: Warwick High teacher John Eder will head to Los Angeles next month to defend his world title.

TWENTY five years after a sickening accident shattered his dreams of Olympic glory, John Eder cycled his way back to the top of the world.

In October last year at the Master Track Cycling World Championships in Manchester, England, Mr Eder put years of hard work and dedication into practice and rode away a world champion.

Entered in the 750m time trial, three laps of the velodrome, Mr Eder averaged 62kmh for his second lap and wiped the field claiming the gold medal in a time 49.471 seconds.

In just under a month's time, the quiet Warwick High School IT teacher will chase his second slice of glory as he boards a plane for Los Angeles and the 2017 Master Track Cycling World Championships.

Knowing the full story makes this rise to the top even more remarkable.

In 1989 aged 19, Mr Eder was on his bike in Toowoomba when a car careened through a stop sign and smashed into him.

Suffering two fractures in his spine, a punctured lung, broken ribs, a broken left collarbone, a broken right shoulder blade and numerous other injuries Mr Eder spent months in hospital.

"It was a long path to get back,” he said.

"I couldn't let go of the dreams I had, that was the hardest thing. "My injuries healed eventually but I wanted that Olympic shot so much it made things worse.

I tried too early to do what I had been doing before the accident, which worsened my injuries and made everything harder.

"It took six years for me to realise those Olympic dreams were gone and that I had to make some new goals.”

Today with coach Tony Simonelli and a training regime that's proven successful many times over at state, national and world championships, Mr Eder does most his preparation on the rough and long-forgotten velodrome at Australiana Park.

HOMEGROWN CHAMPION: Warwick cyclist John Eder overcame a horror bike crash as a teenager to ride his way to the top of the world. In October he flies to LA to defend his world masters title. Sophie Lester

For most of the year Mr Eder's training focuses on strength, endurance and power but in the lead up to the upcoming world championships it's all about speed. "Because our training schedule worked so well last year,” Mr Eder said.

"We're confident it will again.

"If it's not broken don't fix it.”

The world champion also spends a great deal of time practising his starts.

"You can't win a race with your start, but you can certainly lose one,” Mr Eder said.

"I do gym sessions and a couple of times a week I do a nice 20km bike road around Warwick to remind myself I still enjoy riding a pushbike, because training is hard and it hurts.”

A turning point in Mr Eder's development from talented cyclist to world champion came in the form a friend.

"She was new to cycling so I helped show her the ropes not expecting anything in return,” he said.

"But a massive flood of good karma came back my way. She is a dietician, acupuncturist and a masseuse and together we changed the way I prepare for training and racing.

"I lost weight but kept muscle, I learnt about nutrition and how to stretch properly which has been an immense help.

"I've also learned to trust the process and enjoy it - once the gun goes it's time to put it all into place.”

After a raft of state and national masters titles and records in 2017, Mr Eder is ready for Los Angeles.

"People say 'oh you're going over for a bike race?' but no, that's a long way to go just to ride a bike - I'm going there to win a world title and break a world record,” he said.

If readers would like to help fund John's trip and title defence, collection points can be found at Warwick Computer Services and Warwick Credit Union.