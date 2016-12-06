Warwick's Matt Campbell gets a taste of life in Germany

Matt Campbell at the Porsche Night of Champions in Germany.

WARWICK'S young motor sport superstar has taken his first steps towards life in Europe.

Matt Campbell has just spent 10 days in Germany, readying himself for the challenges of taking on the European circuit.

He was also a guest of honour at the Porsche Night of Champions with our Porsche drivers from around the world.

On his Facebook page, Campbell said he felt very privileged to be among those great people and most importantly to be a part of the Porsche family.

"My next trip to Europe might be a little longer...," he said.