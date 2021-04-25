Scots PGC students Phoebe Sellick and Lucy Unwin at the War Graves Service on Anzac Day, 2021.

More than a century has passed since Anzac soldiers first landed at Gallipoli, but Warwick’s youngest generation has proven its connection to the nation’s history remains as strong as ever.

Rose City children of all ages joined their families and older community peers in paying tribute to Australian servicemen and women, past and present, at a range of Anzac Day services across the town on Sunday.

Seven-year-old Alyssa Wakefield joined parents Kent and Tara with family friend Annie Bradford at her first-ever Dawn Service on this year’s Anzac Day.

Tara Wakefield, Kent Wakefield, and Annie Bradford took young Alyssa Wakefield to her first ever Dawn Service in Warwick this Anzac Day.

Her parents agreed remembering the sacrifices made by Australian soldiers was something they wanted to instil in their daughter from a young age.

“We did (Light Up the Dawn) in the driveway last year and (Alyssa) was super interested in it, so she wanted to come down today and have a look,” Tara said.

“We come every year to say thank you and pay respect to the soldiers, and to remember how lucky we are.”



That sentiment was shared by Scots PGC middle school students Phoebe Sellick and Lucy Unwin, who both participated in the War Graves Service for the first time on Sunday morning.

Both girls said laying the commemorative crosses at the Warwick Cemetery was a unique and touching opportunity.

“It’s very inspirational. It really shows us the side of war we don’t see now, and … we get to thank those who risked their lives for us,” Lucy said.

“It’d be really great to do it again, and keep learning about the Anzacs,” Phoebe agreed.

To see the Daily News’ gallery from the 2021 Warwick Dawn Service, click here.

Originally published as Warwick’s next generation take lead at Anzac Day tributes