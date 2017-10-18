Warwick's over 50s urged to take health survey

MEN'S HEALTH: There are actions men can take to reduce the chances of being diagnosed with cancer.

WARWICK residents could help make a difference to the way rural healthcare is utilised by being a part of University of Southern Queensland research.

Figures show nearly one regional Queenslander will die every day because they live outside a major city.

As result of these statistics, USQ researchers are working with Cancer Council Queensland on informed research in an effort to bridge the gap.

Researchers at USQ's Institute for Resilient Regions are investigating health behaviour in Australia and in particular looking at who chooses to take part in regular cancer screening and cancer prevention measures.

Residents from rural and regional areas are being encouraged to take part in a short online survey, to provide important data towards this study.

USQ Professor of Social and Behavioural Sciences, Jeff Dunn AO, said gaining a deeper understanding into the challenges faced by regional Queenslanders would shape future initiatives and support services designed to combat regional inequalities.

"Our research is looking at the barriers and challenges to screening in remote and rural areas, so it can be detected and treated earlier,” Professor Dunn said.

"This survey is a rewarding opportunity for community members - they can contribute to important health research by assisting our researchers to develop solutions, to improve the screening practices and health of older Australians.

"I encourage everyone eligible to take the time to complete the survey.”

Residents aged 50 years and over are eligible to take part in the 15 minute online survey, with a prize draw of $50 Coles Myer vouchers on offer for some lucky participants.

All information provided by respondents will remain anonymous. To take part, go the following web address: tinyurl.com/myhealthsurvey