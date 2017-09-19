Warwick's pastoral pioneer

HE'S been dubbed an innovator, a world leader and ahead of his time, and it seems clear with the recent passing of Syd Miller, Warwick has lost a true unsung hero.

For almost 30 years, Mr Miller worked as a veterinarian out of the Warwick Veterinary Clinic, of which he was part owner for many of those years.

However, it was his work on a national and then global scale pioneering sheep and cattle embryo transfer technology that Mr Miller is most widely known.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Veterinary Science from the University of Queensland in 1949 before a stint with the Sheep and Wool Branch of the Queensland, Department of Agriculture and Stock until 1954.

From 1954 until 1957 Mr Miller managed 'Buckinbah', a large merino stud in south west Queensland before joining Scotch McLellan at the Warwick Veterinary Clinic in 1958.

Former partner at the clinic Graeme Garde said Mr Miller divided his time between general practice work and his passion for the science behind animal reproduction.

"It was while he was at Buckinbah Stud, the owner Claude Bowhay said to him if he raised the lambing percentage at the stud, he'd be well-rewarded for it,” he said.

"So with his experience gained growing up on a property at Tambo, added with his considerable veterinary skills and grasp of science he set about making it happen, and that set him on the path he was to follow for many years.”

Former colleague Cedric Wise said his mentor distinguished himself apart from others in the field with his work with large scale sheep artificial insemination projects.

"He is rightly said to be a pioneer in the field, having overseen the reproduction projects of hundreds of thousands of sheep,” he said.

"Artificial insemination wasn't particularly new but where Syd was outstanding was his combination of a brilliant scientific mind combined with an immense veterinary knowledge.

"His knowledge of the pastoral industry, from sheep behaviour to nutrition to seasons, supplements, feeding schedules - it all came together and that made him a leader.”

Mr Wise said he travelled with Mr Miller to western Queensland many times.

"He got the work thanks to word of mouth, his reputation was great and he travelled all year round,” he said.

"Most of the work was done in the background, he was right on top of the genetics and all those other things like animal behaviour, so when he went out to do the job the work was already done.

"He'd assess the feed situation, suggest supplements and his knowledge worked for his clients.

"It was a lot more than just inseminating a ewe, in any sort of season he'd figure out the right process for each client.”

Mr Wise said Mr Miller's greatest contribution was the development of methods for using artificial insemination as a tool in flock improvement and using wool measurement as a scientific aid to sheep selection.

When the Australian sheep industry went into decline in the 1960s and 1970s Mr Garde said Mr Miller turned his attention to embryo transfer in cattle.

"He worked on improving pregnancy testing and improving pregnancy rates,” he said.

"In the late 1970s he became a consultant with Gunn Rural Management and did a lot of work overseas assisting other producers with feedlot production and processes.”

In 1972 Syd Miller worked as a special adviser for the International Wool Secretariat in Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina advising governments on sheep production and management.

In 1974 he visited India to investigate sheep reproduction problems and to advise on semen collection and storage.

Then from 1975, as a specialist consultant on livestock production and health, Mr Miller participated in projects and survey teams in developing countries.

He worked in the Middle East in Jordan, Oman and Saudi Arabia, in Pakistan, India, Malaysia and Indonesia, in Mexico, and in Ghana, Nigeria and Somalia.

SHEEP MEN: Ian Munro, Peter Shakespear, Richard Trivett and Syd Miller hard at work overseeing the unloading of 18,000 corriedale ewes shipped by Australian Rural Exports to Mexico in 1983. Contributed

Mr Wise said the success he saw in the cattle industry was testament to the brilliance of Mr Miller.

"He was into his 50s when he embarked on a whole new discipline with cattle reproduction,” he said.

"He researched, he studied, he came to visit me at my lab in Colorado and dove into a whole new speciality and excelled at it.

"This speaks volumes about the man.”

Mr Wise bought Mr Miller out of his embryo service business upon his retirement and travels the country just as Syd did with the renamed Ced Wise Ab Services.

Current Warwick Veterinary Clinic owner Chris Reardon said Mr Miller has helped improve the science behind animal genetics on a global scale.

"Pioneering artificial insemination techniques and improving the overall quality of breed. It wouldn't have been possible with the knowledge, skill, forethought and a touch of larrikin-ism, for which Syd will always be fondly remembered for.

"Today it's all digitalised and we have DNA sampling, which wasn't available to Syd, which makes his achievements ever more noteworthy.”

Sydney John Miller died on September 6, aged 91.