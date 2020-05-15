Warwick’s property market looks ‘healthy’ despite pandemic

LOOKING GOOD: Estate agents assure that Warwick’s housing prices will stay steady along with buyers and sellers.

WARWICK’S residential property market remains steady despite the global pandemic according to local agents.

George and Fuhrmann real estate agaent Tiffany Cruice said she believed the market was “shielded” from the adverse affects COVID-19.

“Initially I think things did slow a little bit when restrictions came along but I’ve actually found we’ve been really busy,” she said.

“It could be because restrictions have eased and people might have a little more confidence.”

However, Mrs Cruice said there has been a slightly noticeable decline in listings.

“I don’t know whether people are a bit unsure to list because of COVID-19,” she said.

Licensee of Ray White Rural Ben Lubben was also optimistic, and believed once travellers returned and inspections reopened, more buyers from outside the region would be attracted to Warwick’s homes.

“There’s been a decline in quantity of both sellers and buyers but the beauty is, everyone’s in the same boat,” he said.

“We’re all going through this together and we’re on the cusp of coming out of it together.”

Neither agents believed the virus would have any impact on house pricing.

“I don’t think we’ve seen home prices drop yet,” Mrs Cruice said.

“In Warwick there’s no need to drop your price to move it on, let’s stay calm and patient and we’ll all get through it,” Mr Lubben said.

With online property viewership statistics being relatively higher than usual, Mr Lubben said it wouldn’t be long before those wanting to buy or sell their home would act.

“Yeah, there’s been a lull in the past few weeks but it’s nothing serious,” Mr Lubben said.

“It’s my first weekend of inspections and I’m confident.”