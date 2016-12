Fire services respond to a call out at the Queensland Transport office in Warwick.

A FIRE call out has caused the evacuation of the Queensland Transport office in Warwick.

The call came through at 10.41am and fire crews rushed to the scene.

A staff member reported smelling smoke before the fire alarm went off.

All of the people in the building were evacuated while firemen checked the building thoroughly.

Staff and members of the public were allowed back into the building after about 10 minutes when the scene was declared safe.