Warwick’s rugby sevens counting down

READY TO RUN: Community sport’s uncertain future in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic means it could be a long while before the Warwick Water Rats women’s sevens team can take the field again. Picture: Anthony Savovski

THE coronavirus pandemic has put most community sport on hold indefinitely, but that hasn’t stopped the Warwick Water Rats women’s side from staying at the top of their game.

The region’s Rugby Sevens season came to a screeching halt before it really began, putting the top-performing Warwick side’s hopes of another grand-final finish in doubt.

Warwick Water Rats club secretary Tess Enchelmaier said it could prove devastating, especially as a women’s team.

“It’s been a bit tricky for us this season – we’re trying to make the best of it, but it is pretty terrible for us,” Enchelmaier said.

“The (women’s Rugby Sevens) comp only started four years ago, so it’s been really massive for us, and it would be a huge loss if we weren’t able to play a team this year.

“At the end of last year, we were having absolutely huge turnouts and great local support, so it would truly be a shame to miss out.”

As a contact sport, Enchelmaier said that even returning to training seemed to be in the more distant future under the current social distancing restrictions.

“Our girls are absolute champions. They play really well but are missing that training,” she said.

“The (Australian Institute of Sport) has started releasing some framework for returning to training, but we really need to wait to hear from Downs Rugby and Queensland Rugby Union before we can go ahead.

“There’s also concerns about going from nothing into full-contact training from an injury perspective as well.”

However, Enchelmaier said both the men’s and women’s sides were doing their best to keep training.

“We’re really pushing out social media content, so getting them to do heaps of running and condition exercises,” she said.

“That’s getting great engagement and feedback at the moment, so hopefully we can keep that up.”

The Warwick Water Rats women’s side have also been without a coach for more than two years, which Enchelmaier said was beginning to take its toll.

“We’re really struggling to find a coach. It is a massive thing we’re trying to push for,” she said.

“It’s kind of getting to the point where if we don’t get that objective person who can pep the team up soon, most of the girls will probably defect to (rugby league), which would really hurt us.”

For the moment, Enchelmaier was keeping faith that the women’s sevens team would emerge from the virus stronger than ever.

“We had such great momentum going and our club community is so strong and so passionate, so I think we’ll get out of this OK,” she said.