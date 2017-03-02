Warwick's The Wow Factor closes its doors

CLOSED: Kate Strudwick from The WOW Factor will continue the design aspect of her business.

A STAPLE of the Warwick wedding scene is closing its doors after three years of dressing brides-to-be.

Kate Strudwick, of The Wow Factor on Palmerin St, said it was with great regret she had to close her wedding dress store, all to focus on her health.

"I've just been so grateful, Warwick has just welcomed me so much,” she said.

Within a year of opening, The Wow Factor won the overall Heritage Business Excellence Award, Presentation and Marketing category, and the Best New Business Award and was runner-up in the Best Product or Service category.

"To win Heritage Business Awards the first year we were open, was just overwhelming,” she said.

"I couldn't believe it.

"To be welcomed by a little community and accepted has been wonderful.”

With her husband Ian, Mrs Strudwick moved to Warwick from Brisbane in 2011, when her son Dominic received a scholarship to Scots PGC.

She started working as a wedding designer, and despite the store closure, she hoped to continue that side of her work.

"I can keep doing decorating because I have a team to work with,” she said.

"And we've got bookings until the end of next year.”

Three years ago, when The Wow Factor opened, Mrs Strudwick said brides-to-be were forced to search out of town for their dream wedding dresses.

"All the girls in Warwick were screaming for dresses, so I opened this with decorations and dresses,” she said.

"Business has been really good.”

Now, those dresses are being sold at bargain prices so Mrs Strudwick can clear the store.

"Most of the dresses are half price,” she said.

"There are flower girl dresses for $30, race dresses for $50, formal wear dresses for $90.

"There's veils, jewellery, men's suits for $100.”

Since Mrs Strudwick posted she would be closing on her Facebook page, she said already the store had been packed with customers.

"It's already been quite mad,” she said.

"I've had people come up from Inverell to buy dresses.”

The Wow Factor will be open for the last time Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. To contact Mrs Strudwick about dress availabilities or design bookings, message The Wow Factor Facebook page.