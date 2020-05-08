Warwick’s top baby names revealed

GREAT CHOICE!: Nadia and Flynn Bardsley, showing that Warwick babies also happen to be the cutest.

GREAT CHOICE!: Nadia and Flynn Bardsley, showing that Warwick babies also happen to be the cutest.

WARWICK parents are steering away from the quirky, outlandish names chosen by celebrities, data from the Queensland Government has revealed.

While Tesla founder Elon Musk and musician partner Grimes decided to name their baby X Æ A-12, Warwick’s most popular baby names for 2019 were William and Matilda.

University of Southern Queensland cultural expert Dr Jess Carniel said unusual names once dominated the birthing suites of Darling Downs hospitals, but that trend had long since passed.

“The popular names are the more traditional names,” she said.

“We’ve turned away from the quirky ones that were dominating.”

Warwick parents Nadia and Andrew Bardsley fell in love with the name Flynn years before their son was born.

“Andrew heard it somewhere and he came home and said, this is the name!” Mrs Bardsley said.

“I thought it was really nice, and at the time there weren’t many Flynns.

“It’s just a good, strong name for a boy.”

For a long time the couple quietly held onto the name, hoping none of their friends would choose it before they had the chance.

The opportunity finally arose when just nine months ago, their first child was born.

“We didn’t find out what we were having, so it was a surprise, but as soon as we saw he was a boy we knew his name was Flynn,” Mrs Bardsley said.

“He’s very happy, always on the go.”

Mrs Bardsley said the name, now ranked as the 7th most popular in Warwick, was far preferable to any of the wackier options.

“People will remember it, you can spell it, you won’t get confused,” she said.

“It’s one of those names – It’s just nice, nothing too complicated!”

Top girl names

Matilda

Ava

Olivia

Charlotte

Ella

Amelia

Isabella

Grace

Sophie

Evelyn

Top boy names

William

Noah

Oliver

Hunter

Henry

James

Flynn

Wyatt

Charlie

Jack