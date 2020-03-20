Warwick’s truckies keep delivering the goods

THE CORONAVIRUS pandemic has seen supermarket shelves across the country stripped bare by panic-buyers preparing for self-isolation, to the point major retailers have had to overhaul their usual trading hours and purchase policies just to meet demand.

Just this week, both Woolworths and Coles announced they would be severely limiting the number of packaged products available per transaction, closing the doors hours earlier to give nightfill workers more time to restock shelves, and upping the delivery schedule to daily transports to ensure household staples were still available.

Even though this stockpiling has mainly been to the detriment of local businesses and communities across Warwick and the wider Southern Downs, the hundreds of extra deliveries means the local trucking and freight industry is instead getting a much-needed boost.

For some homegrown transportation companies, the spike in demand has given them the opportunity to hire more Warwick locals and pay the economic benefit forward to other members of the community.

For Darren Eather, director of Wickham Freight Lines, the steep increase in deliveries has offered a glimmer of hope in the midst of coronavirus panic.

The extra transportations mean a need for more drivers, giving him the opportunity to employ qualified locals who may otherwise be struggling.

“We want to support our local community, which is what we’re always trying to do first,” Mr Eather said. “(The spike) has only been going for about a week, in line with the panic-buying we’ve been seeing across local supermarkets.”

“It’s nothing in particular, just groceries in general across all the different retailers we work with.”

However, Mr Eather said the circumstances surrounding coronavirus were changing so quickly, he would be wary of depending too much on the sudden surge.

“Some of our customers are up and some of our customers are down, but we don’t expect the spike to last for too long. Once the demand outgrows the supply, everything will go back to normal.”

Other sectors of the Warwick trucking and freight industry were also grateful for the business – though its sustainability remains unknown.

Steve Mundey, owner of Southern Downs Milk Supply, said while the milk industry was yet to have a real surge, there was a definite increase in demand for easy-to-stockpile supplies like long-life milk.

“For us, there’s not been a great extra demand, but everyone does seem to be getting a whole lot of the long-life products,” Mr Mundey said.

“I know all the long-life has gone off the supermarket shelves, and we are definitely still selling a bit more fresh milk as well.”

For Mr Mundey, the nature of the coronavirus outbreak is changing so quickly, it’s almost impossible to tell how sustainable this level of demand is.

“Yeah, anything is possible. You wouldn’t have thought toilet paper would be in short supply for the last month, yet here we are.”