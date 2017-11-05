Warwick's wacky racer can't wait to burn rubber

Lachlann Locke can't wait to get his billy cart out onto the Morgan Park track next weekend.

ONE young Warwick billy cart racer is chuffed the Wacky Racers event is hitting Morgan Park next weekend.

Back in September, the Warwick Daily News spoke to a devastated Lachlann Locke after it was revealed the original event, which was to be held in William St on October 1, was cancelled.

Less than a week later, a group of devoted enthusiasts got organised and with a huge amount of support from the Warwick and District Sporting Car Club, stepped in to save the event.

Lachlann said he was thrilled he would be able to race his newly-built cart.

"Dad and I started building this cart ages ago," he said.

"But it was so disappointing when they cancelled the event.

"Then I heard it was back on at an ever better venue and I got so excited, so Dad and I started working to finish the cart."

Last year's event was Lachlann's first billycart experience and it certainly left him with something to talk about.

"On my third run for the day, I was going so fast the cart start to really wobble," he said.

"So I went to put the brakes on a little to steady it but ended up locking the back wheels and flipping the cart.

"I hurt my shoulder a little but was okay," he said.

After removing himself from his overturned cart, Lachlann stood and raised his arms to the crowd who responded with a huge round of cheers and applause.

"I was so keen to go again this year," he said.

"We had much more time to prepare, more time to make a heavier, sturdier cart.

"We've only got a few things to do before it's finished - it's going to be so much fun at Morgan Park, that's my favourite place."

Lachalann said he had been trying his cart out in the street near his house.

"Lots of people have been commenting on it, saying how good it looks," he said.

"It handles really well and this year we have foot brakes.

"I'd love to win a prize but really I'm just there because I love it and I want to have fun.

"Half the fun is in the lead-up, working with Dad to build the cart.

"Now I can't wait to get out and try it out."

The revitalised Wacky Racers will be held on Sunday, November 12 at Morgan Park.