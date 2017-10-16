Warwick's wet weather to stick around

THE Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting another waterlogged week ahead for the Southern Downs.

Showers are forecast every day this week in a trend that has most of the region pleased.

Lawns are green, crops are watered and dams are filling slowly.

The only people who have cause to be annoyed are the local cricketers who have both opening rounds of the season washed out.

The forecast today is looking like reaching a maximum of 20 degrees with an 80% chance of rain and a warning of a possible thunderstorm.

It'll get down to 15 overnight before a top of 21 tomorrow and more rain forecast.

Much the same for Wednesday, with a 50% chance of rain and a top of 22.

Thursday is looking at a top of 24 before a top of 26 on Friday, both days looking at cloudy conditions and a 40% chance of even more rain.

The showers will continue into the weekend as well, as Saturday and Sunday both look to a top of 24 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.