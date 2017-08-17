Warwick's winter back in force over the weekend

DON'T get used to the warm weather.

That's the warning for Warwick residents as the warm sunny days look set to change over the weekend.

Yestereday hit an unseasonably warm 29.1 degrees and today is looking set to hit 27.

The north-westerly winds bringing the warm weather are forecast to change tonight to a south-westerly which should see temperatures drop to more winter-like conditions over the next few days.

Tomorrow is forecast to be windy with a top 21.

Those south-westerlies are expected to ramp up throughout the day tomorrow with winds expected between 30-45kmh gusting to up to 70kmh throughout the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be much the same, back to a cold start of zero degrees and cold south-westerly winds heading towards a chilly top temperature of 17 degrees.

Again, wind gusts of up to 60kmh are expected.

Get ready to rug up overnight on Saturday as the mercury is expected to drop to a freezing -3 degrees on Sunday morning.

The strong south-westerly winds are expected to ease and Sunday should be fine and sunny with a top of 21 degrees.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday morning will also see a sub-zero start with -3 expected again ahead of a fine sunny top of 21.

Tuesday will see a minimum of two degrees and a maximum of 24.

Wednesday will also to two degrees overnight ahead of a top of 25 degrees.