HALTED AT THE GATE: The weekend rain has forced Turf Club officials to postpone Tuesday’s meeting to Thursday.
Sport

WASHED OUT: Turf Club halt race meet

Emily Clooney
15th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
HORSE RACING: A heavy downpour of rain over the weekend has forced Warwick Turf Club officials to postpone tomorrow’s race meeting.

The track, which is currently sitting at a soft 7, was deemed “unsuitable for racing” by stewards this morning.

Turf Club president Phil Grant said the scheduled eight-race meeting will now be run on Thursday.

“It will be the same field, same times – everything else should be the same,” he said.

“Toowoomba had to scratch their Sunday meeting, so they will take ours on tomorrow and then we’ll just have Thursday.”

It comes after the Turf Club were in discussions to allow punters trackside, following the further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

However, Grant stressed the upcoming meeting would be restricted to authorised personnel while Racing Queensland finalise logistics.

“At this stage, (Racing Queensland) have said no,” he said.

“It’s getting closer, but it will just be the usual staff for this next one.”

Thursday’s meeting has drawn a strong field of horses, with close to 140 horses nominated across the eight races.

Grant said it was difficult to identify clear favourites due to the less than ideal track conditions first expected.

“I think I counted 16 nominations for local horses,” he said.

“A couple of race meetings ago, there was some local winners.

“Hopefully the local guys will get among the money again.”

The continued growth in race nominations has allowed committee members to consider an expansion to the number of stalls available.

With just 74 stalls currently, Grant said officials were exploring their options to gain additional room.

“We’re trying a couple of different things to try and get some money,” he said.

“With the amount of horses we have, when people’s horse races, you hope they leave straight after.

“But the problem is they might have one in the first race and one in the last, so they have to keep their horses in the stalls.

“It’s very hard on the day for the people in charge to juggle.”

The first race will jump at 11.50am on Thursday, with the last race to start at 4.08pm.

