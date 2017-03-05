WASPS ATTACK: Swarm inflicts life-threatening attack on man

RACQ LifeFlight airlifts a man in his late 60s after numerous wasp stings.

A LEYBURN man has gone into anaphylactic shock after being attacked by a swarm of wasps this afternoon.

The Toowoomba based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was urgently tasked to Leyburn after a male in his late sixties was stung numerous times.

It's believed the patient was about to inspect a solar pump when he opened the lid and the wasps flew out and stung him.

A local ambulance crew were first on scene and stabilised the patient before he was airlifted to the Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.