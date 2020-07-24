WASTE OF SPACE: Innovative idea to create ‘dirty’ energy

WASTE NOT WANT NOT: Craig Magnussen from the Southern Downs Regional Council is eager to find a sustainable solution to landfill.

WASTE is piling up on the Southern Downs, where the Stanthorpe facility is nearing capacity and the Warwick facility isn’t far behind.

Council officers are scrambling to find a solution to the dirty problem, securing $1.7 million from the State Government COVID Works for Queensland program to facilitate the Stanthorpe waste transfer station.

The funding will create a safer, and more efficient way for council staff to transport Stanthorpe’s waste to Warwick and those works are expected to be completed by June 2021.

But that won’t entirely fix the problem, according to acting director of sustainable development Craig Magnussen.

The 2020/21 financial year budget accounted for a new cell at the Warwick waste management facility, which is expected to buy the region just five years of additional storage.

“It’s not a long-term solution by any means,” Mr Magnussen said.

“We’re investigating a range of other options, and there are new opportunities popping up all of the time.”

One potential solution could involve partnering with nearby councils to invest in a large scale waste-to-energy project.

Waste-to-energy “bakes” rubbish to create electricity, removing landfill and the potent greenhouse gases it emits into the atmosphere.

There are more than 30 proposed waste-to-energy projects in Australia, including a $400 million facility at Swanbank, west of Brisbane.

A rendering of the proposed $400 million waste energy plant west of Brisbane.

“There are more and more councils around Australia investing in it each day, and we’re really keen on exploring that kind of technology,” Mr Magnussen said.

“We need to see if its scalable for the amount of waste that we produce, and whether it’s efficient economically.

“There’s plenty happening in the waste space, and it’s a lot more than just putting rubbish in a hole in the ground.”