WATCH: Condamine River breaks its banks

THE Condamine River has now peaked in Warwick.

The Bureau of Meteorology had predicted the river would reach 6.6 metres, but have now indicated water levels have peaked at 6.2 metres.

If you are unsure how your property may be affected by flooding, Southern Downs Regional Council has Flood Emergency Action Guides available for Allora, Killarney, Warwick, Leyburn, Stanthorpe and Applethorpe.

These guides are available from Council's Community Contact Centres, and from sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/disaster-management/are-you-at-risk-from-floods. Further information including flood fact sheets and other resources is available from Council's Disaster Management website sdrc.qld.gov.au/council/disaster-management.