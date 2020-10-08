WATCH: Crews battle Sladevale shed fire

THE large shed fire that broke out on a Sladevale property last night turned into an hours-long ordeal for emergency services.

Five QFES and RFS crews were first called to the Gleeson Rd blaze just before 6pm, where a large amount of hay burnt inside the 30mx15m shed.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, the fire took more than two hours to contain, with part of the shed collapsing during the burn.

Fire crews also needed to use a bobcat to clear space around the shed to prevent the flames spreading.

It is believed the blaze was sparked by too much moisture in the hay, causing the fire to quickly expand through the shed.

A QPS spokesman confirmed the fire is not treated as suspicious.

The flames were contained by about 8pm, with all emergency crews clearing the scene shortly afterwards.

The total cost of the damage to the property remains unknown at this stage.

A QAS representative said paramedics were also called to the scene, though no one required treatment.

An eyewitness told the Daily News some embers were still burning when they drove past the property earlier this morning.

ON SCENE: It took five fire crews several hours to contain the large shed fire. Picture: Jessica Paul

