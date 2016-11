PASSION FOR EDUCATION: Teacher Dave Carr (centre) said he's been privileged to teach students like Whyatt King and Emily Murphy at St Mary's for 19 years.

THE Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud has taken the exploits of a much loved Warwick teacher to the floor of Parliament House in Canberra.

Mr Littleproud used some of his time addressing the gathered members to pay tribute to Mr Dave Carr who is leaving his post as teacher at St Mary's School after 19 years of service.