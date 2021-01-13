Menu
Home teams headline opening day of Basketball Queensland u18 State Championships
Basketball

WATCH: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u18 State Champs

by Brayden Heslehurst
13th Jan 2021 4:29 AM
The battle for the first trophy of the year tips-off today as some of Australia's rising stars take to the Gold Coast for the Basketball Queensland Under-18 State Championships today.

And the first day of our livestream of the tournament is all about the home teams with both the Gold Coast Waves boys and girls division one teams featuring twice on the showcourt at the Gold Coast Leisure and Sports Complex.

Southern Districts Spartan Lulu Twidale. Picture: Richard Walker
It will be a chance for the Waves teams to show their championship credentials with the girls going into the tournament as favourites after finishing the first half of the SQJBC competition undefeated while the boys are also title contenders after an impressive season to date.

The Waves girls also come into the tournament having won every state championship for this age group since under-12s with the group also claiming a National Club Championship along the way.

Day one also features several key clashes in the division two tournament.

 

THE TOP TALENTS TO WATCH ON THE GOLD COAST

COURIER MAIL TO STREAM U18 STATE CHAMPS

 

DAY ONE SCHEDULE

8am: U18 Boys Div 1 - Sunshine Coast Phoenix v Gold Coast Waves

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 1 - Logan Thunder Gold v Gold Coast Waves

11am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Northside Wizards 2 v Ipswich Force

12.30pm: U18 Boys Div 2 - Sunshine Coast Rip v Gold Coast Breakers

2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Mackay Meteors

3.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Gladstone Power

5pm: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Southern Districts Titans

