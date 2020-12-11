Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

WATCH: GC Breakers v Gladstone, in Basketball Qld State Champs

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Jan 2021 7:50 AM | Updated: 8:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Semi-finals spots will be on the line as the final pool games of the Basketball Queensland Under-18 State Championships are played on the Gold Coast.

After two days of action, some spots are still to be decided while other teams have already booked their places in the crossover games.

Watch all the day three action from the showcourt at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre here.

 

RedCity Roar guard Kobe McDowell-White
RedCity Roar guard Kobe McDowell-White

REPLAYS

Day 1

Day 2

 

 

 

DAY THREE STREAM SCHEDULE

8am: U18 Boys Div 2 - Gold Coast Breakers v Gladstone Power

9.30am: U18 Girls Div 2 - Gold Coast Rollers v Rockhampton Cyclones

11am: U18 Girls Div 1 - South West Metro Pirates Purple v Brisbane Capitals

12.30pm: U18 Girls Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Cairns Dolphins

2pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Gold Coast Waves v Townsville Heat

3.30pm: U18 Boys Div 1 - Brisbane Capitals v Cairns Dolphins

Originally published as WATCH: GC Breakers v Gladstone, in Basketball Qld u18 State Champs

More Stories

basketball livestream u18 qld basketball championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick man blames ice addiction for crime spree

        Premium Content Warwick man blames ice addiction for crime spree

        News The qualified electrical engineer racked up close to 10 offences in a few short weeks.

        WHAT’S ON: Your guide to getting out in Warwick this weekend

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Your guide to getting out in Warwick this weekend

        News From markets to race days, and kids holiday workshops, there’s something on for...

        IN LIMBO: Future of Warwick retailers hangs in balance

        Premium Content IN LIMBO: Future of Warwick retailers hangs in balance

        News Anxious Rose City shoppers fear favourites like Rockmans and Rivers will be part of...

        FRESH LOOK: Yangan’s latest cafe revamp

        Premium Content FRESH LOOK: Yangan’s latest cafe revamp

        News COMING SOON: The exciting works are part of a larger that also includes a Tuesday...