WATCH: Hail blankets the Southern Downs like snow

WARWICK may have missed out on the severe thunderstorm today, but the brunt of it was felt not too far away.

Areas of the Southern Downs experienced incredible hail falls, which at first glance looked a lot like snow.

Jo Harmer managed to capture incredible vision of the storm as hail fell on her car in Thulimbah, about half an hour south of the Rose City.

Hail looks like snow in the Southern Downs: Jo Harmer captured incredible vision of severe hail falling in the Southern Downs today.

The Summit also saw some decent hail falls, as Tobi Budster snapped a great picture of hail scattered around his yard.

Severe storms hit parts of the region today.

Meanwhile near the big apple, Brenda Jackman saw blankets of snow covering the entire ground.

It almost looked good enough to ski on.

Hail blanketed parts of the Southern Downs after storms in the region today.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the region about 11am this morning, warning of large hail and damaging winds.

Warwick managed to escape the storm, but did experience thunder and a decent soaking earlier in the morning.

