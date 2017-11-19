Menu
WATCH: Highlights from the WEGGI re-enactment

Elyse Wurm
by

COULDN'T make it to the re-enactment of the Warwick Egg Incident yesterday?

Not to worry, here are a few of the highlights of the passionate performance captured from the platform at the Warwick Railway Station.

Hundreds gathered yesterday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the event.

There were plenty of distinguished guests, including Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Member for the Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie.

A strong contingent of Australian Federal Police were also in attendance, as the incident was the catalyst for the establishment of the national police force.

