WATCH: How Warwick has changed since 1984

How Warwick has changed from 1984 to now

HERE is a must see timelapse from Google Earth.

What you are looking at is Warwick and how it has transformed from 1984 to now.

Notice how the urban sprawl reaches outwards in every direction.

Take particular notice of the areas north, around Mt Tabor and south, around Cinema Heights.

The Big W distribution centre appears from nowhere and dominates the picture from the bottom right.

You can also pause the timelapse and choose specific years to flick between to see the incredible differences.

What else can you spot?