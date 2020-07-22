Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

LIVE NOW: St Mary’s v Coombabah in Allan Langer Cup

22nd Jul 2020 9:14 AM | Updated: 2:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

RUGBY LEAGUE: Live streaming of the Allan Langer Cup returns this season to News Corp websites, with footage being shown from every game today.

St Mary's College Toowoomba line-up against Coombabah State High School in a must win clash.

Xavier Va'a will captain St Mary’s College in their Allan Langer Cup clash with Coombabah State High School.
Xavier Va'a will captain St Mary’s College in their Allan Langer Cup clash with Coombabah State High School.

The victor earns the right to play in the prestigious competition which pits the best schoolboys in Queensland against each other as they look to forge careers in the game.

Cheap Offer: Read Toowoomba's best news from just $1

Allan Langer Cup: St Mary's College vs Coombabah State High School (Gold Coast), 3pm, Clive Berghofer Stadium

Aaron Payne Cup: St Patrick's College (Mackay) versus The Rockhampton Grammar School (Rockhampton) at Mackay Junior Rugby League Grounds, Noon

toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        premium_icon MORNING BRIEF: All the news you need to start your day

        News The Daily News rounds up the region’s biggest stories, alongside weather and lotto numbers.

        VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        premium_icon VIRUS INVADERS: 185 visitors vanish without a trace

        News 185 interstate, overseas visitors disappear after giving false info

        Rare species escapes drought to Southern Downs ‘refuge’

        premium_icon Rare species escapes drought to Southern Downs ‘refuge’

        Pets & Animals An influx of the animal has surprised and delighted Killarney

        One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        premium_icon One in four sports clubs on brink from pandemic

        News Tens of thousands of community sport clubs will close without cash injection