One new virus case in Queensland

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles has confirmed there has been only one new coronavirus case in Queensland overnight.

The latest case was already in hotel quarantine.

It means the state now has 17 active cases and has gone 11 days since having a known infection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, out in the community.

There were another 2,708 tests in the past testing period, with Deputy Premier Steven Miles urging people to come forward if unwell.

The one extra case takes Queensland's total number of known infections during the pandemic to 1153.

There are currently more than 3,900 people in hotel quarantine in Queensland.

Two licenced premises were fined over the weekend, as well as six people who did not comply with their exemption requirements.

Mr Miles called on hotels in Cairns that wanted to participate in hotel quarantine for overseas arrivals to "come forward".

However, Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said she believed it was unlikely that there would be a case linked to the trial AFL crowd.

She said it was safe because the contact details of the participants were being kept.

"It's a really good thing just to test the processes," she said.

The plan for the October 24 AFL grand final is for the Gabba to be at 75 per cent capacity, which equates to 30,000 people.

Dr Young said dancing was a "high risk" activity because of the difficulties in maintaining social distancing.

Dr Young said the concern about NSW cases, which affected the border remaining closed, were those being reported outside of quarantine.

It comes as two hundred fans will be packed together at tonight's Collingwood and Port Adelaide game at the Gabba for an AFL Grand Final road test, while Brisbane residents are still banned from having more than 10 people in their homes.