WATCH LIVE: No new cases as some restrictions lift

Queensland has recorded no new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, meaning only one new cases in the past four days

It's now more than four days since Queensland has had a case related to the south east's COVID clusters.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles said the low case numbers showed how health authorities were getting on top of those clusters.

Mr Miles said some restrictions in the Darling Downs and Gold Coast regions would be lifted, including limits on gatherings in homes. Up to 30 people will again be allowed.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles is providing an update on COVID-19 cases. Picture: Attila Csaszar

Mr Miles said eight deaths had been recorded in Victoria in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19, more than the number of deaths recorded in Queensland during the entire pandemic.

Queensland's last death due to the pandemic virus was in April.

Six Queenslanders have died due to COVID-19, all of them in their 60s or older.

Mr Miles said the Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young had received further genome sequencing related to the state's latest cluster, confirming that all 48 cases were related.