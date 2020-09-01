Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Student, nurse test positive as border dodger busted

by Jessica Marszalek, Domanii Cameron
1st Sep 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A nurse, school student and infected Victorian border dodger are among the new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Queensland in the past 24 hours.

All the new Queensland-based cases are linked to the Queensland Corrective Services Academy cluster in the state's southeast.

One of the infected is a 37-year-old male nurse from Ipswich Hospital and the other is a 18-year-old male student at Staines Memorial College, Redbank Plains.

The nurse, who was working in the hospital's COVID ward, was suffering from abdominal pain, a symptom not usually associated with coronavirus.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also revealed police apprehended a 48-year-old man who came from Victoria who was known to be positive with COVID-19.

He arrived via a flight (JQ560) at 9.19am yesterday.

"This is great work from the police that have been able to apprehend this man who was trying to get into Queensland," she said.

"This goes to show how strong our order measures are and the fact that they are working."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is provide a COVID-19 update at 9am today. Picture: Attila Csaszar

As of yesterday, there were 27 active cases in Queensland with Deputy Premier Steven Miles warning restrictions on large gatherings were likely to remain for at least another month.

Those restrictions, which limit visitors in homes to no more than 10, are in place across Brisbane, Logan, Toowoomba, Ipswich and the Gold Coast.

annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus editors picks health live updates

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Covid lockdowns impact Warwick aged care

        Premium Content Covid lockdowns impact Warwick aged care

        Community Facilities take tough steps in bid to protect at-risk residents at Queensland cases continue to grow.

        Boarding student, 12, locked out of Sydney school

        Premium Content Boarding student, 12, locked out of Sydney school

        News Border bans mean the Goondiwindi high achiever must stay home

        TOP 5: Commercial developments to watch out for

        Premium Content TOP 5: Commercial developments to watch out for

        Business FROM farms to tourism ventures, here are the developments approved this month.

        Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        Premium Content Dancing on chairs: Qld pub accused of breaking COVID rules

        News COVID-crazy video footage of patrons dancing on chairs at a Queensland country...