Health

Hospitals closed to visitors in greater Brisbane area

by Hayden Johnson
13th Mar 2021 10:36 AM | Updated: 10:56 AM
Hospitals in the greater Brisbane area will be closed to visitors for the next three days after a doctor working at the Princess Alexandra Hospital tested positive to COVID-19.

Addressing the media in Brisbane, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the next 72 hours would be critical.

Aged care and disability centres in the greater Brisbane area, including Ipswich and the Redlands, will also be affected.

A number of 'high-risk' venues on Brisbane's southside that were visited by the doctor have been revealed.

They are the Morning After Cafe at West End, Corporate Box Gym and Stones Corner Hotel.

Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Sonya Bennett said the doctor, who had worn proper protective gear in her work, had had limited contact with others in the community.

The doctor had treated a patient with the UK variant, which a British study published this week revealed is 30 to 100 per cent more deadly.

It is not known when the doctor has that variant, but it is expected to be the case.

It is understood the doctor presented for testing on Friday after developing symptoms and returned a positive result about 4.30pm.

As part of the lockdown, the hospital will enforce mandatory masks for patients and doctors, ban all non-essential visits and postpone all non-urgent outpatient bookings and elective surgery.

An email to staff confirmed the lockdown at "moderate risk".

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to hold COVID-19 presser

