Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

by Greg Stolz
6th Aug 2020 11:12 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will provide an update on the state's latest coronavirus figures during a visit to the Gold Coast this morning, where she has handed out bakery treats to border volunteers.

There have been no new cases of coronavirus overnight, but there is some confusion over the test results of a positive case in West Moreton yesterday.

During the visit to the Griffith St, Coolangatta, Ms Palaszczuk handed out bakery treats to the officers and volunteers.

She was accompanied by Police Minister Mark Ryan and senior police in the unannounced visit.

The border will be shut to NSW and ACT residents from 1am on Saturday.

Deputy Premier Steve Gollschewski this morning said people attempting to cross the border after 1am Saturday - when the ban on travel from NSW, ACT and Victoria begins - will need to be very patient.

He said long delays should be expected.

"Don't come to our borders as of 1am Saturday without an exemption and expect to get let into Queensland," he said.

He said people retuning to Queensland should come back before 1am Saturday if they do not want to go into quarantine.

He said the "second defence" keeping Queenslanders safe is social distancing.

"Now is not the time for complacency," Mr Gollschewski said.

He said yesterday's COVID-19 compliance checks involved visiting 253 people. All but three were found to be compliant, with three matters still under investigation.

 

Originally published as WATCH LIVE: Premier to provide COVID-19 update

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Premium Content Queenslanders to be fined $2.7m for not voting

        Politics A whopping $2.7 million in fines will be handed down to more than 20,000 Queenslanders unless they can provide a ‘valid reason’ for failing to vote at the Council...

        Watco chugging toward big launch this month

        Premium Content Watco chugging toward big launch this month

        Business 30+ Warwick men and women will be responsible for keeping the state’s third-largest...

        Border closure’s immediate effect on businesses

        Premium Content Border closure’s immediate effect on businesses

        News The decision to close the Queensland border hit Granite Belt operators instantly.

        POSITIVE REBOOT: Artists emboldened by tourism

        Premium Content POSITIVE REBOOT: Artists emboldened by tourism

        News In a year void of other opportunities, this upcoming new event is set to lift...